NEW DELHI Nov 20 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday for the second session in a row on profit-taking as arrivals of the main summer oilseed crop picked up in major spot markets.

* Soyoil took cue from rival palm oil, while rapeseed ended up on short covering on diminishing old stocks.

* The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.0 percent at 2,209 ringgit ($656) per tonne.

* The key December soybean contract ended down 0.4 percent at 3,291 rupees ($53) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* At 1235 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was down 0.2 percent at 584 rupees per 10 kg.

* The December rapeseed contract ended up 0.2 percent at 3,832 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on low acreage.

* The key December contract ended up 0.1 percent at 12,335 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded weaker as crushing of the new season cane gathered momentum.

* Sugar futures may open lower in the next session.

* The key December contract traded 0.2 percent down at 2,750 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on tight supplies of pulses in spots.

* The December contract ended up 0.2 percent at 3,123 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is expected to open up on Thursday.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended up on short covering after the recent fall in rates.

* The December contract was up 1.7 percent at 4,965 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on short covering.

* The key December contract was up 0.6 percent at 6,294 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open up on Friday.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract edged down 0.3 percent to 1,190 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract rose 0.7 percent to 1,646 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)