NEW DELHI Nov 20 Indian soybean futures fell on
Thursday for the second session in a row on profit-taking as
arrivals of the main summer oilseed crop picked up in major spot
markets.
* Soyoil took cue from rival palm oil, while rapeseed ended
up on short covering on diminishing old stocks.
* The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.0 percent at
2,209 ringgit ($656) per tonne.
* The key December soybean contract ended down 0.4
percent at 3,291 rupees ($53) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.
* At 1235 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was
down 0.2 percent at 584 rupees per 10 kg.
* The December rapeseed contract ended up 0.2
percent at 3,832 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on low acreage.
* The key December contract ended up 0.1 percent at
12,335 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures traded weaker as crushing of the new season
cane gathered momentum.
* Sugar futures may open lower in the next session.
* The key December contract traded 0.2 percent down
at 2,750 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on tight supplies of
pulses in spots.
* The December contract ended up 0.2 percent at
3,123 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is expected to open up on Thursday.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended up on short covering after the
recent fall in rates.
* The December contract was up 1.7 percent at 4,965
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended up on short covering.
* The key December contract was up 0.6 percent at
6,294 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is likely to open up on Friday.
CORN, WHEAT
The December corn contract edged down 0.3 percent
to 1,190 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract
rose 0.7 percent to 1,646 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)