NEW DELHI Nov 21 Indian soybean futures rose on
Friday on fresh buying support, arising from a slow pace of
arrival of new harvest in spot markets of the western region.
* Reports of lower-than-expected arrival of soybean harvest
in Maharashtra, the country's second-biggest producing state,
helped revive buying support after two sessions of losses.
* Soyoil took cue from rival palm oil, while rapeseed ended
higher on short-covering on declining old stocks.
* The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.5 percent at
2,239 ringgit ($668) per tonne.
* The key December soybean contract ended up 1.3
percent at 3,332 rupees ($54) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.
* At 1225 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was
up 0.4 percent at 590 rupees per 10 kg.
* The December rapeseed contract ended up 0.5
percent at 3,851 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended up amid buying at lower prices. But
the overall sentiment continued to be weak as the harvest season
is still on.
* The December contract was up 2.3 percent at 5,081
rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on short-covering amid
tight supplies of pulses in spots.
* The December contract ended up 2.2 percent at
3,193 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract is expected to open stronger in the next
session.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on profit-taking.
* The key December contract ended down 0.4 percent
at 12,290 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures traded weaker as crushing of the new season
cane gathered momentum. They may open lower in the next session.
* The key December contract traded 0.2 percent down
at 2,750 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended up on short-covering.
* The key December contract was up 0.4 percent at
6,318 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The December corn contract edged down 0.2 percent
to 1,189 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract
rose 0.6 percent to 1,647 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)