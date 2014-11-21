NEW DELHI Nov 21 Indian soybean futures rose on Friday on fresh buying support, arising from a slow pace of arrival of new harvest in spot markets of the western region.

* Reports of lower-than-expected arrival of soybean harvest in Maharashtra, the country's second-biggest producing state, helped revive buying support after two sessions of losses.

* Soyoil took cue from rival palm oil, while rapeseed ended higher on short-covering on declining old stocks.

* The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.5 percent at 2,239 ringgit ($668) per tonne.

* The key December soybean contract ended up 1.3 percent at 3,332 rupees ($54) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* At 1225 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was up 0.4 percent at 590 rupees per 10 kg.

* The December rapeseed contract ended up 0.5 percent at 3,851 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended up amid buying at lower prices. But the overall sentiment continued to be weak as the harvest season is still on.

* The December contract was up 2.3 percent at 5,081 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on short-covering amid tight supplies of pulses in spots.

* The December contract ended up 2.2 percent at 3,193 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is expected to open stronger in the next session.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on profit-taking.

* The key December contract ended down 0.4 percent at 12,290 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded weaker as crushing of the new season cane gathered momentum. They may open lower in the next session.

* The key December contract traded 0.2 percent down at 2,750 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on short-covering.

* The key December contract was up 0.4 percent at 6,318 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract edged down 0.2 percent to 1,189 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract rose 0.6 percent to 1,647 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)