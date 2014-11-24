MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian soybean futures rose on Monday to their highest level in three months on thin supplies in spot markets amid healthy export demand for soymeal.

* Rapeseed and soyoil also rose on lower-than-expected crushing of new season soybeans and hopes the government will increase import duty on edible oils.

* A surge in global soymeal prices has revived talk of India regaining its lost share in the Asian feed grain market although prices in the country need to drop for deals to kick off.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1.3 percent higher at 3,375 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,392 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Aug. 25.

* The December rapeseed contract rose 1.5 percent to 3,907 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1206 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was up 0.41 percent at 593.30 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures eased on sluggish domestic demand, ample stocks and as mills struggled to sign new export deals.

* The key December contract was down 0.36 percent at 2,741 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a government official said.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on subdued demand and ample stocks.

* The December contract finished down 0.94 percent at 3,163 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on higher supply from new season crop in spot markets.

* The December contract ended 0.26 percent lower at 5,068 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures jumped on an improvement in demand, though expectations of higher production capped the upside.

* The key December contract closed 2.2 percent higher at 6,454 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped on an expected rise in production.

* The key December contract fell 1.5 percent to 12,105 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was down 0.60 percent at 1,167 rupees per 100 kg following global markets, while December wheat edged lower 0.12 percent to 1,645 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)