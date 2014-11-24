MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian soybean futures rose on
Monday to their highest level in three months on thin supplies
in spot markets amid healthy export demand for soymeal.
* Rapeseed and soyoil also rose on lower-than-expected
crushing of new season soybeans and hopes the government will
increase import duty on edible oils.
* A surge in global soymeal prices has revived talk of India
regaining its lost share in the Asian feed grain market although
prices in the country need to drop for deals to kick off.
* The key December soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1.3 percent higher at
3,375 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,392 rupees earlier in
the day, the highest level since Aug. 25.
* The December rapeseed contract rose 1.5 percent to
3,907 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1206 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was
up 0.41 percent at 593.30 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR:
Indian sugar futures eased on sluggish domestic demand,
ample stocks and as mills struggled to sign new export deals.
* The key December contract was down 0.36 percent at
2,741 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5
million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a
government official said.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on subdued demand and
ample stocks.
* The December contract finished down 0.94 percent
at 3,163 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures fell on higher supply from new
season crop in spot markets.
* The December contract ended 0.26 percent lower at
5,068 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures jumped on an improvement in demand, though
expectations of higher production capped the upside.
* The key December contract closed 2.2 percent
higher at 6,454 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped on an expected rise in
production.
* The key December contract fell 1.5 percent to
12,105 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The December corn contract was down 0.60 percent at
1,167 rupees per 100 kg following global markets, while December
wheat edged lower 0.12 percent to 1,645 rupees per 100
kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)