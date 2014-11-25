MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian soybean and soyoil futures dropped on Tuesday on higher imports of edible oils and a stronger rupee, though thin soybean supplies in local spot markets restricted the downside.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and also trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Tuesday.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.77 percent lower at 3,349 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,392 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since Aug. 25.

* The December rapeseed contract edged up 0.1 percent to 3,911 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1156 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was down 0.86 percent at 589.55 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures edged higher on bargain buying, though sluggish domestic demand and ample supplies weighed on sentiments.

* The key December contract was up 0.15 percent at 2,740 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a government official said.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures extended losses on subdued demand and ample stocks.

* The December contract finished down 1.68 percent at 3,110 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on higher supply from new season crop in spot markets.

* The December contract ended 2.2 percent lower at 4,956 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures jumped on an improvement in demand, though expectations of higher production capped the upside.

* The key December contract closed 0.87 percent higher at 6,510 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on an expected rise in production.

* The key December contract fell 0.7 percent to 12,020 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was down 0.17 percent at 1,167 rupees per 100 kg following global markets, while December wheat edged higher 0.43 percent to 1,652 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)