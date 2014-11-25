MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
dropped on Tuesday on higher imports of edible oils and a
stronger rupee, though thin soybean supplies in local spot
markets restricted the downside.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and also
trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on
Tuesday.
* The key December soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.77 percent lower at
3,349 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,392 rupees in the
previous session, the highest level since Aug. 25.
* The December rapeseed contract edged up 0.1
percent to 3,911 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1156 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was
down 0.86 percent at 589.55 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR:
Indian sugar futures edged higher on bargain buying, though
sluggish domestic demand and ample supplies weighed on
sentiments.
* The key December contract was up 0.15 percent at
2,740 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5
million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a
government official said.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures extended losses on subdued
demand and ample stocks.
* The December contract finished down 1.68 percent
at 3,110 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures fell on higher supply from new
season crop in spot markets.
* The December contract ended 2.2 percent lower at
4,956 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures jumped on an improvement in demand, though
expectations of higher production capped the upside.
* The key December contract closed 0.87 percent
higher at 6,510 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased on an expected rise in
production.
* The key December contract fell 0.7 percent to
12,020 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The December corn contract was down 0.17 percent at
1,167 rupees per 100 kg following global markets, while December
wheat edged higher 0.43 percent to 1,652 rupees per 100
kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)