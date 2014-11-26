MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian soyoil futures extended losses on Wednesday on higher imports of edible oils, while soybeans fell on weak export demand for soymeal, though thin supplies in local spot markets restricted the downside.

* India's cooking oil imports hit a record high in 2013/14 due to a surge in overseas purchases of soy and sunflower oils, a trade body said, adding that low global prices could spur even higher imports in the current year.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.39 percent lower at 3,336 rupees per 100 kg, while the December rapeseed contract edged down 0.77 percent to 3,881 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1159 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was down 0.29 percent at 591.25 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures were treading water as bargain buying offset ample supplies.

* The key December contract was unchanged at 2,741 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5 million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a government official said.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell for the third straight day on subdued demand and ample stocks.

* The December contract finished down 0.1 percent at 3,107 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures dropped on higher supply from the new season crop in spot markets.

* The December contract ended 1.35 percent lower at 4,889 rupees per 100 kg, after dropping 2.2 percent in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended gains on improved demand, though expectations of higher production capped the upside.

* The key December contract closed 0.37 percent higher at 6,534 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on a slight improvement in demand.

* The key December contract rose 0.25 percent to 12,050 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was up 0.17 percent at 1,167 rupees per 100 kg following global markets, while December wheat edged 0.12 percent lower to 1,650 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)