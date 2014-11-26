MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian soyoil futures extended
losses on Wednesday on higher imports of edible oils, while
soybeans fell on weak export demand for soymeal, though thin
supplies in local spot markets restricted the downside.
* India's cooking oil imports hit a record high in 2013/14
due to a surge in overseas purchases of soy and sunflower oils,
a trade body said, adding that low global prices could spur even
higher imports in the current year.
* The key December soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.39 percent lower at
3,336 rupees per 100 kg, while the December rapeseed contract
edged down 0.77 percent to 3,881 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1159 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was
down 0.29 percent at 591.25 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR:
Indian sugar futures were treading water as bargain buying
offset ample supplies.
* The key December contract was unchanged at 2,741
rupees per 100 kg.
* India's sugar output is expected to rise 4 percent to 25.5
million tonnes in the 2014/15 season that started on Oct. 1, a
government official said.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell for the third straight day
on subdued demand and ample stocks.
* The December contract finished down 0.1 percent at
3,107 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures dropped on higher supply from the
new season crop in spot markets.
* The December contract ended 1.35 percent lower at
4,889 rupees per 100 kg, after dropping 2.2 percent in the
previous session.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended gains on improved demand, though
expectations of higher production capped the upside.
* The key December contract closed 0.37 percent
higher at 6,534 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on a slight
improvement in demand.
* The key December contract rose 0.25 percent to
12,050 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The December corn contract was up 0.17 percent at
1,167 rupees per 100 kg following global markets, while December
wheat edged 0.12 percent lower to 1,650 rupees per 100
kg.
