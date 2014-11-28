MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian soyoil futures fell on Friday to their lowest level in a week on weak demand and a drop Malaysian palm oil prices, while soybeans fell on an improvement in supplies in local spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in more than five weeks on Friday and recorded their biggest weekly drop in three, dragged down by steep losses in crude oil after OPEC decided against curbing output.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.54 percent lower at 3,300 rupees per 100 kg, while the December rapeseed contract edged down 0.26 percent to 3,881 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1156 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was down 0.20 percent at 579.40 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 576 rupees earlier in the day.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures eased on ample supplies and the inability of mills to export the surplus.

* Indian traders have yet to arrange sugar export deals for the new season harvest as mills are not producing raw sugar due to uncertainty over whether the government will offer incentives, industry officials said.

* The key December contract was down 0.11 percent at 2,734 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures dropped to their lowest level in 7-1/2 months on higher supply from the new season crop in spot markets amid sluggish exports demand for guar gum.

* The December contract ended 4 percent lower at 4,570 rupees per 100 kg, the lowest level since April 10.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on ample stocks and weak demand.

* The December contract finished down 1.75 percent at 3,091 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures dropped on expectations of higher production.

* The key December contract closed 1.6 percent lower at 6,404 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a likely rise in production.

* The key December contract finished 1.67 percent down at 12,100 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was up 0.42 percent at 1,195 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat ended unchanged at 1,652 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)