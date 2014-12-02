NEW DELHI Dec 2 Indian soyoil and rapeseed
futures rose on Tuesday in line with a rise in Malaysian palm
oil prices, while the soybean contract was unchanged.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose from two-month lows on
Tuesday, although worries about steep losses and the current
volatility in crude oil markets kept investors cautious.
* The key December soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed unchanged at 3276
rupees per 100 kg, while the December rapeseed contract
gained 0.33 percent to 3,912 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1204 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was
up 0.20 percent at 577 rupees per 10 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures gained on ample supplies.
* Indian traders have yet to arrange sugar export deals for
the new season harvest as mills are not producing raw sugar due
to uncertainty over whether the government will offer
incentives, industry officials said.
* The key December contract was up 0.04 percent at
2,725 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures dropped on higher supply from the
new season crop in spot markets amid sluggish exports demand for
guar gum.
* The December contract ended 0.39 percent lower at
4,640 rupees per 100 kg, the lowest level since April 10.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures gained on ample demand.
* The December contract finished up 0.45 percent at
3,091 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on buoyant demand.
* The key December contract closed 1.8 percent
higher at 6,432 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a likely rise in
production.
* The key December contract closed 0.33 percent down
at 12,160 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The December corn contract was down 1.45 percent at
1,156 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat ended
unchanged at 1,654 rupees per 100 kg.
