NEW DELHI Dec 2 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures rose on Tuesday in line with a rise in Malaysian palm oil prices, while the soybean contract was unchanged.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose from two-month lows on Tuesday, although worries about steep losses and the current volatility in crude oil markets kept investors cautious.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed unchanged at 3276 rupees per 100 kg, while the December rapeseed contract gained 0.33 percent to 3,912 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1204 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was up 0.20 percent at 577 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures gained on ample supplies.

* Indian traders have yet to arrange sugar export deals for the new season harvest as mills are not producing raw sugar due to uncertainty over whether the government will offer incentives, industry officials said.

* The key December contract was up 0.04 percent at 2,725 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures dropped on higher supply from the new season crop in spot markets amid sluggish exports demand for guar gum.

* The December contract ended 0.39 percent lower at 4,640 rupees per 100 kg, the lowest level since April 10.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures gained on ample demand.

* The December contract finished up 0.45 percent at 3,091 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on buoyant demand.

* The key December contract closed 1.8 percent higher at 6,432 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a likely rise in production.

* The key December contract closed 0.33 percent down at 12,160 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was down 1.45 percent at 1,156 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat ended unchanged at 1,654 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)