MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian soyoil futures rose on Wednesday following recovery in Malaysian palm oil futures while soybean futures fell on sluggish meal exports.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded in late Wednesday trade to their highest in nearly a week, reversing intraday losses as gains in competing soyoil markets as well as hopes for smaller output in December supported prices.

* The key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.69 percent lower at 3,308 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract rose 0.94 percent to 3,955 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1222 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was up 0.15 percent at 573.40 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures rose on some lower-level buying though ample production could weigh on prices on Thursday.

* The key March contract was up 0.65 percent at 2,802 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on value-buying amid a drop in spot supplies although sluggish export demand for guar gum could weigh on sentiment in the next trading session.

* The January contract ended 2.24 percent higher at 4,828 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on subdued demand, and large stocks.

* The December contract finished down 1.46 percent at 3,046 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana futures are expected to open weak in the next trading session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended almost flat due to expectations of higher production but some seasonal demand restricted the downside.

* The key December contract closed 0.03 percent lower at 6,430 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand though a a likely rise in production was seen weighing on prices on Thursday.

* The key December contract finished 1.15 percent up at 12,300 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was down 0.26 percent at 1,156 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat ended unchanged at 1,654 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)