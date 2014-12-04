NEW DELHI Dec 4 Indian soybean, rapeseed and soyoil futures fell on Thursday following the drop in Malaysian palm oil futures, with lower export demand for Indian soybeans also weighing on prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell in rangebound trade on Thursday as crude price volatility kept investors on edge, although optimism that cheaper palm prices would attract buying interest limited losses.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.83 percent lower at 3,227 rupees per 100 kg, while the December rapeseed contract fell 0.97 percent to 3,898 rupees per 100 kg. * At 0111 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was down 0.74 percent at 571 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures fell on higher supplies.

* The key December contract was down 0.07 percent at 2,733 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on sluggish export demand.

* The December contract ended 0.31 percent lower at 4,705 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on subdued demand, and large stocks.

* The December contract finished down 1.65 percent at 2,980 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana futures are expected to open weak in the next trading session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower due to expectations of higher production.

* The key December contract closed 0.78 percent lower at 6,380 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand though a a likely rise in production was seen weighing on prices on Thursday.

* The key December contract finished 0.57 percent up at 12,410 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was down 0.69 percent at 1,153 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat was up 0.12 percent at 1,656 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)