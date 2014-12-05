NEW DELHI Dec 5 Indian soybean, rapeseed and soyoil futures rose on Friday following the gains in Malaysian palm oil futures, with higher soymeal exports also supporting prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Friday, reversing most of the week's steep losses as cautious investors held back from another sell-off, and instead pinned hopes on output and stockpiles easing in December.

* Indian soymeal exports in November nearly quadrupled from a month earlier to 110,806 tonnes on higher local supplies and improved demand from Iran and France, a trade body said on Friday.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.68 percent higher at 3,249 rupees per 100 kg, while the December rapeseed contract rose 0.36 percent to 3,912 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0111 GMT, the key December soyoil contract was up 0.52 percent at 573 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures were unchanged. While mills are sitting on huge stockpiles of the sweetener, the government is soon expected to provide incentives for exports to help cut down large inventories.

* The key December contract was at 2,720 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on good export demand.

* The December contract ended 0.45 percent higher at 4,726 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Despite large stocks, chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher because of a rise in demand.

* The December contract finished up 0.13 percent at 2,984 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana futures are expected to open weak in the next trading session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower on expectations of higher production.

* The key December contract closed 0.25 percent lower at 6,364 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a likely rise in production.

* The key December contract finished 0.20 percent down at 12,385 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was down 0.52 percent at 1,137 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat was up 0.24 percent at 1,660 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)