NEW DELHI Dec 9 Indian rapeseed futures ended down on Tuesday on profit-taking as concerns about lower output due to a smaller area under the main winter oilseed crop eased on favourable weather conditions.

* Soy futures eased as buying support shied away, taking cues from global edible oil markets where prices fell due to weakness in crude oil.

* The benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia had inched down 1.9 percent to 2,129 ringgit ($611) per tonne by Tuesday's close, after hitting 2,119 ringgit, the lowest since Dec. 3.

* The key January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.5 percent down at 4,067 rupees ($66) per 100 kg, while the January soybean contract fell 1.2 percent to 3,298 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0100 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was down 0.4 percent at 587 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell on profit-taking as export demand slackened due to weakness in crude prices.

* The January contract ended 2.7 percent lower at 4,569 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open down on Wednesday.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana or chickpea futures ended down due to a recovery in planting area in the western state of Rajasthan.

* The January contract ended down 0.8 percent at 3,121 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana futures are likely to open down on comfortable supplies in spots.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking arising due to slack export demand before Christmas.

* The key January contract finished 0.4 percent down at 12,915 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera may open up on fresh export demand.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up as lower rains in growing areas of South India have hit sowing of the new crop.

* The key April contract closed 2.1 percent up at 7,598 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures were higher as mills are still hopeful about incentives for exports in the current crushing season.

* The key March contract was 0.5 percent up at 2,784 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was down 1.3 percent at 1,129 rupees per 100 kg, while December wheat was up 0.1 percent at 1,660 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)