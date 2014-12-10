NEW DELHI Dec 10 Indian rapeseed futures ended down on Wednesday for the second straight session on profit-taking as concerns eased about lower output due to a smaller growing area for the main winter oilseed crop.

* Soyoil futures traded up, taking cue from rival palm oil, while soybeans ended up on fresh export enquires for soymeal, a byproduct used as animal feed, from Southeast Asia.

* The benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 2.1 percent at 2,174 ringgit ($625) per tonne.

* The key January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.3 percent at 4,054 rupees ($65) per 100 kg, while the January soybean contract rose 1 to 3,330 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0117 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was up 0.6 percent at 593 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed is likely to open down in the next session, while soy futures are expected to open up on optimism in global edible oil markets.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell as export demand slackened due to weakness in crude prices.

* The January contract ended 3.9 percent lower at 4,392 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open down on Thursday.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana or chickpea futures closed down due to a recovery in planting area in the western state of Rajasthan.

* The January contract ended down 1.5 percent at 3,073 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana is likely to open down on comfortable supplies in spots.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on slack export demand before Christmas.

* The key January contract fell 1.5 percent to close at 12,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera may open down in the next session.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were almost flat in the absence of any policy trigger on overseas sales of the sweetener.

* The key March contract was quoted at 2,778 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up as lower rains in growing areas of South India have hit sowing of the new crop.

* The key April contract closed up 1.6 percent at 7,718 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract nudged up 0.1 percent to 1,134 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat was flat at 1,660 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)