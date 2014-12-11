NEW DELHI Dec 11 Indian rapeseed futures ended up on Thursday on buying support amid concerns of warmer conditions in growing areas of the northwest region, which could hit output for the winter oilseed crop.

* Buying was also supported by expectations that India's rapeseed output would fall in 2015.

* But soy futures fell on profit-taking, though they are expected to open higher in the next session tracking gains in global vegetable oil markets.

* The benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia closed up 0.9 percent at 2,195 ringgit ($629), adding to a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session following upbeat export data for early December.

* The key January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.1 percent at 4,058 rupees ($65) per 100 kg, while the January soybean contract fell 0.6 to 3,311 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0117 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was down 0.1 percent at 590 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell as export demand slackened due to weakness in crude prices.

* The January contract ended 2.2 percent lower at 4,294 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open down on Friday.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures closed up on short-covering, though lack of strong demand capped major gains.

* The January contract ended up 0.4 percent at 3,092 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana is likely to open down in the absence of any major demand trigger in spots.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up on fresh buying support, though improved weather conditions in major producing areas of western India pressured market sentiment.

* The key January contract rose 0.3 percent to close at 12,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera may open down on profit-taking in the next session.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were down on profit-taking in the absence of any policy trigger on exports.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.8 percent down at 2,755 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on profit taking, though signs of improvement in demand were visible in some spots due to falling stocks.

* The key April contract closed down 0.9 percent at 7,648 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The December corn contract was up 0.5 percent to 1,173 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat rose 0.2 percent to 1,665 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)