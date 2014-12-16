MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian soybean futures fell on
Tuesday tracking a sluggish international market while rapeseed
edged up on thin supply of the old crop in spot markets.
* U.S soybean futures fell due to lighter-than-expected
monthly usage in the United States.
* The key January soybean contract ended 0.84
percent lower at 3,289 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange while the January rapeseed
contract ended 0.57 percent up at 4,055 rupees per 100
kg.
* At 1259 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was
down 0.10 percent at 592.50 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's palm oil imports could drop for a second straight
month in December as local crushing of the soybean crop gathers
momentum, a leading trading company said.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures fell due to weak export demand from
the oil industry, though a fall in local supplies could support
prices in the next trading session.
* The January contract ended 2.90 percent lower at
4,290 rupees per 100 kg.
* Food firms are also buyers and the sector is likely to
take more this year as traders scout out new markets, but it
will be hard to match the impact made by oil industry demand in
recent years.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on slow
sowing operations and unfavourable weather.
* The January contract ended up 2.05 percent at
3,185 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana is likely to open up on Wednesday.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on good sowing
progress, though export demand restricted the downside.
* The key January contract edged down 0.07 percent
to close at 13,185 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were down, weighed by crushing
operations in a few states and on weak demand and ample
supplies.
* The key March contract was quoted 1.55 percent
down at 2,670 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on large stocks and weak exports.
* Turmeric futures are likely to open weak on Wednesday.
* The key April contract closed down 1.20 percent at
7,882 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The January corn contract was 0.59 percent higher
at 1,194 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat was up
0.12 percent to 1,668 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)