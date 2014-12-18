MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday, tracking firm global markets, while unfavourable weather raised concerns about lower rapeseed acreage.

* The key January soybean contract ended 0.83 percent higher at 3,295 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the January rapeseed contract ended 0.84 percent up at 4,219 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1231 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was up 0.50 percent at 598.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Thursday, swelled by a jump in crude oil prices, while wet weather warnings across parts of the second-largest grower stoked concern that yields of the tropical oil will drop this month.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on slack local supplies and good demand from food companies.

* The January contract ended 3.23 percent higher at 4,474 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar futures may open steady on Friday on thin supply but lack of demand for gum from oil companies may weigh.

* Food firms are also buyers and the sector is likely to take more this year as traders scout out new markets, but it will be hard to match the impact made by oil industry demand in recent years.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on weak sowing activities due to unfavourable weather.

* The January contract ended up 1.30 percent at 3,271 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana is likely to open up on Friday.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand though good sowing progress is seen weighing on sentiment in the next trading session.

* The key January contract rose 3.81 percent to close at 13,625 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were down due to crushing operations and on weak demand amid ample supplies.

* The key March contract was quoted 1.11 percent down at 2,671 rupees per 100 kg.

* India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer, will soon decide on extending incentives for raw sugar exports, Food Secretary Sudhir Kumar said on Thursday, as mills struggle to pay farmers the stipulated price for cane. [ID:nD8N0T102H ]

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on a pick-up in demand from north India though large stocks limited the upside.

* Turmeric futures are likely to open up on Friday.

* The key April contract closed up 1.33 percent at 8,068 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The January corn contract was 1.07 percent higher at 1,226 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat was up 0.84 percent at 1,684 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)