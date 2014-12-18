MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Thursday, tracking firm global markets, while
unfavourable weather raised concerns about lower rapeseed
acreage.
* The key January soybean contract ended 0.83
percent higher at 3,295 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the January rapeseed
contract ended 0.84 percent up at 4,219 rupees per 100
kg.
* At 1231 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was
up 0.50 percent at 598.50 rupees per 10 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Thursday, swelled
by a jump in crude oil prices, while wet weather warnings across
parts of the second-largest grower stoked concern that yields of
the tropical oil will drop this month.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose on slack local supplies and
good demand from food companies.
* The January contract ended 3.23 percent higher at
4,474 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar futures may open steady on Friday on thin supply but
lack of demand for gum from oil companies may weigh.
* Food firms are also buyers and the sector is likely to
take more this year as traders scout out new markets, but it
will be hard to match the impact made by oil industry demand in
recent years.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on weak sowing
activities due to unfavourable weather.
* The January contract ended up 1.30 percent at
3,271 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana is likely to open up on Friday.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand though
good sowing progress is seen weighing on sentiment in the next
trading session.
* The key January contract rose 3.81 percent to
close at 13,625 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were down due to crushing operations
and on weak demand amid ample supplies.
* The key March contract was quoted 1.11 percent
down at 2,671 rupees per 100 kg.
* India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer, will
soon decide on extending incentives for raw sugar exports, Food
Secretary Sudhir Kumar said on Thursday, as mills struggle to
pay farmers the stipulated price for cane. [ID:nD8N0T102H ]
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on a pick-up in demand from north
India though large stocks limited the upside.
* Turmeric futures are likely to open up on Friday.
* The key April contract closed up 1.33 percent at
8,068 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The January corn contract was 1.07 percent higher
at 1,226 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat was up
0.84 percent at 1,684 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)