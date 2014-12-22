MUMBAI Dec 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday, following gains in the overseas market and on thin soybean supplies in local spot markets.

* Buying was also supported by expectation that India's rapeseed output would fall in 2015.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fourth session on Monday to a week's high as better-than-expected export data signalled firm appetite for the tropical oil, with prices underpinned by gains in crude oil and Asian equity markets.

* The key January rapeseed contract ended up 0.1 percent at 4,194 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the January soybean contract rose 1.1 percent to 3,332 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1219 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was up 1.09 percent at 602.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend gains on Tuesday.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were steady as ample supply offset expectation that the government will give incentive for exports of raw sugar.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.07 percent lower at 2,670 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures could drop on Tuesday as crushing has been picking up pace.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain buying and a drop in supplies in spot markets.

* The January contract ended 3.2 percent higher at 4,529 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to open lower on Tuesday.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures closed higher on short-covering, though lack of strong demand capped major gains.

* The January contract ended up 1.6 percent at 3,333 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a contract high on good demand and concerns about production.

* The key January contract ended 3 percent higher at 14,040 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 14,160 rupees earlier in the day.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures also hit a contract high on an improvement in demand amid thin supplies.

* The key April contract closed up 3.1 percent at 8,260 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 8,310 rupees earlier in the day.

CORN, WHEAT

The January corn contract was up 2.34 percent at 1,227 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat rose 0.4 percent to 1,696 rupees per 100 kg.