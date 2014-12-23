MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian rapeseed futures jumped on
Tuesday to their highest level in nearly two years on tight
supplies in spot markets and concerns about production due to
dry weather in top producing Rajasthan state.
* Soybeans and soyoil also rose following gains in overseas
markets and on thin supply of soybeans in local spot markets.
* Malaysian palm oil rose for a fifth straight session to
its highest in more than one week with prices underpinned by
expectations that excessive monsoon rains would derail supplies
amid strong demand.
* The key January rapeseed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.26 percent at
4,247 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,260 rupees earlier in
the day, the highest level since Jan. 15, 2013.
* The January soybean contract rose 0.36 percent to
3,344 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1155 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was
up 0.88 percent at 607.50 rupees per 10 kg.
* Oilseeds and soyoil futures could fall on Wednesday on
profit-taking.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged up on expectation that the
government will give incentive for exports of raw sugar, though
ample supply capped the upside.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.45 percent
higher at 2,686 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar futures could ease on Wednesday as crushing is
picking up pace.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures extended gains on falling supplies
in spot markets.
* The January contract ended 0.66 percent higher at
4,559 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures eased on profit-taking
and sluggish demand.
* The January contract nudged down 0.06 percent at
3,331 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped on profit-taking after
hitting a contract high in the previous session on good demand
and concerns about production.
* The key January contract ended 0.43 percent lower
at 13,980 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of
14,160 rupees in the previous session.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures hit a contract high on an improvement in
demand and as supplies fell.
* The key April contract closed higher 1.23 percent
at 8,362 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of
8,414 rupees earlier in the day.
CORN, WHEAT
The January corn contract was up 0.16 percent at
1,229 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat rose 0.35
percent to 1,702 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)