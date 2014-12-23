MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian rapeseed futures jumped on Tuesday to their highest level in nearly two years on tight supplies in spot markets and concerns about production due to dry weather in top producing Rajasthan state.

* Soybeans and soyoil also rose following gains in overseas markets and on thin supply of soybeans in local spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil rose for a fifth straight session to its highest in more than one week with prices underpinned by expectations that excessive monsoon rains would derail supplies amid strong demand.

* The key January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.26 percent at 4,247 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,260 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Jan. 15, 2013.

* The January soybean contract rose 0.36 percent to 3,344 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1155 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was up 0.88 percent at 607.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures could fall on Wednesday on profit-taking.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up on expectation that the government will give incentive for exports of raw sugar, though ample supply capped the upside.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.45 percent higher at 2,686 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures could ease on Wednesday as crushing is picking up pace.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures extended gains on falling supplies in spot markets.

* The January contract ended 0.66 percent higher at 4,559 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures eased on profit-taking and sluggish demand.

* The January contract nudged down 0.06 percent at 3,331 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped on profit-taking after hitting a contract high in the previous session on good demand and concerns about production.

* The key January contract ended 0.43 percent lower at 13,980 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 14,160 rupees in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures hit a contract high on an improvement in demand and as supplies fell.

* The key April contract closed higher 1.23 percent at 8,362 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 8,414 rupees earlier in the day.

CORN, WHEAT

The January corn contract was up 0.16 percent at 1,229 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat rose 0.35 percent to 1,702 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)