MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian rapeseed futures jumped to their highest level in 26 months on Wednesday due to tight supplies in spot markets and concerns about production following dry weather in top producing Rajasthan state.

* Soybeans rose on thin supply and an improvement in export demand for soymeal. Soyoil eased on higher imports of edible oils, though an improvement in palm oil limited the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil rose to their highest in nearly a month as monsoon rains pounded the second-largest grower, leading to severe flooding in parts of the country which traders say has affected harvesting and crushing of palm fruit.

* The key January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.24 percent at 4,257 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 4,315 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Oct. 29, 2012.

* The January soybean contract rose 0.39 percent to 3,357 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1205 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was down 0.03 percent at 611.60 rupees per 10 kg.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures could ease on Friday on profit-taking.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up on expectation that the government will give incentives for export of raw sugar, though ample supply capped the upside.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.19 percent higher at 2,688 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures could extend gains on Friday.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures extended gains on falling supplies in spot markets.

* The January contract ended 1.2 percent higher at 4,613 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged higher on thin supplies.

* The January contract edged up 1.2 percent at 3,371 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures jumped to their highest level in nearly two years on good demand and concerns about production.

* The key January contract ended 4 percent higher at 14,535 rupees per 100 kg, the highest level since Jan 8, 2013.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures surged to their highest level in 3-1/2 years on an improvement in demand and as supplies fell.

* The key April contract closed higher 2.7 percent at 8,590 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 8,640 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since May 19, 2011.

CORN, WHEAT

The January corn contract was up 0.08 percent at 1,227 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat eased 0.24 percent to 1,698 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)