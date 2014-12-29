MUMBAI Dec 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday after a hike in import duties on crude and refined edible oils while concerns about a drop in rapeseed production also supported sentiment.

* India has raised the import tax on crude edible oils and refined oils by 5 percentage points each to protect local farmers from rising imports.

* Oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday but could see some profit-booking towards the end of the session.

* At 1257 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was up 1.53 percent at 645 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Malaysian palm oil rose for an eighth consecutive session on Monday to its highest since Nov. 12 as floods in the country's key producing states reduced supplies of the world's most traded vegetable oil.

* The January soybean contract rose 1.06 percent to 3,438 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key January rapeseed contract ended up 0.72 percent at 4,358 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on expectation that the government will give incentives for raw sugar exports.

* The key March contract was quoted 1 percent higher at 2,734 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures are seen opening higher in the next trading session.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to slack spot supplies and lower area under cultivation.

* Chana futures are likely to continue to trade higher in the short term.

* The January contract ended up 3.51 percent at 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on Monday and may open stronger in the next session on export demand and concerns about lower production.

* The key January contract ended 3.98 percent higher at 15,680 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended higher on lower local supplies amid demand from food companies.

* The January contract ended 0.98 percent higher at 4,837 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on weak export demand.

* The key April contract closed 1.46 percent lower at 8,802 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The January corn contract was down 0.88 percent at 1,242 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat fell 0.70 percent to 1,703 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)