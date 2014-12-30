NEW DELHI Dec 30 Indian soyoil futures rose on Tuesday in line with benchmark palm oil prices in Malaysia, with India's decision to raise the import tax on both crude and refined vegetable oils also weighing on prices.

Soybean and rapeseed prices dropped on profit-booking.

* India has raised the import tax on crude edible oils and refined oils by 5 percentage points each to protect local farmers from rising imports.

* At 1252 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was up 0.29 percent at 646 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Malaysian palm oil rose for a ninth consecutive session on Tuesday to trade around its highest in almost two months as floods inundated plantations, threatening to reduce output in the world's second largest producer.

* The January soybean contract fell 0.90 percent to 3,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key January rapeseed contract ended down 1.35 percent at 4,299 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on expectations the government would give incentives for raw sugar exports.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.15 percent higher at 2,734 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures are seen opening higher in the next trading session.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to slack spot supplies and lower area under cultivation.

* Chana futures are likely to continue to trade higher in the short term.

* The January contract ended up 2.69 percent at 3,697 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher and may open stronger in the next session on export demand and concerns about lower production.

* The key January contract ended 0.57 percent higher at 15,770 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended lower as local supplies picked up.

* The January contract ended 1.10 percent lower at 4,787 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on weak export demand.

* The key April contract closed 1.77 percent lower at 8,646 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The January corn contract was down 1.21 percent at 1,223 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat rose 0.59 percent to 1,713 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)