NEW DELHI Jan 2 Indian soyoil and soybean
futures rose on Friday, in line with benchmark palm oil prices
in Malaysia, with the decision of India, the world's top
vegetable oil importer, to raise the import tax also weighing on
prices.
Rapeseed prices dropped on profit-taking.
* India has raised the import tax on crude edible oils and
refined oils by 5 percentage points each to protect local
farmers from rising imports.
* At 1255 GMT, the key January soyoil contract was
up 0.94 percent at 645 rupees per 10 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* Malaysian palm oil edged higher on Friday, regaining
ground after dropping to a one-week low earlier in the session
as concern over flooding in Malaysia underpinned the market,
although gains were capped by technical factors.
* The January soybean contract rose 0.72 percent to
3,370 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key January rapeseed contract ended down 0.24
percent at 4,234 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose on expectations that the
government would give incentives for raw sugar exports.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.33 percent
higher at 2,768 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar futures are seen opening higher in the next trading
session.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose despite India's
decision to allow tax-free imports, with slack spot supplies and
lower area under cultivation weighing on prices.
* India, the world's biggest producer and importer of
pulses, has extended duty-free imports of chickpea, or chana,
till March-end, due to lower area under cultivation, a
government notification said.
* Chana futures are likely to continue to trade higher in
the short term.
* The January contract ended up 1.07 percent at
3,492 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended lower due to
profit-taking.
* The key January contract ended 1.61 percent lower
at 15,305 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended lower as local supplies
picked up.
* The January contract ended 1.89 percent lower at
4,520 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on weak export demand.
* The key April contract closed 0.26 percent lower
at 9,312 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The January corn contract was up 0.33 percent at
1,222 rupees per 100 kg, while January wheat was
unchanged at 1,711 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)