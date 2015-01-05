MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian soybean edged up on Monday
on good export demand for soymeal, while a rise in U.S soybean
futures also aided sentiment.
* Rapeseed futures, however, fell on profit-taking.
* The February soybean contract edged up 0.03
percent to 3,482 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* The key January rapeseed contract ended down 2.41
percent at 4,136 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 1250 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was
up 0.09 percent at 642.40 rupees per 10 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose on slack local supply and
worries of lower production due to unfavourable weather
conditions.
* Guar futures are expected to open higher on Tuesday.
* The February contract ended 1.92 percent higher
at 4,678 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose because of concerns about
lower production after farmers reduced the area under
cultivation.
* The key February contract ended 0.93 percent
higher at 15,775 rupees per 100 kg.
* Cumin seed futures are likely to trade firm in the short
term on lower sowing area.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose on hopes of government incentives
for raw sugar exports.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.40 percent
higher at 2,745 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar futures may open up on Tuesday but higher production
may weigh on sentiment.
* Indian sugar mills produced 7.5 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, over 27 percent more than
a year earlier as crushing in the northern state of Uttar
Pradesh started a week in advance, a producers' body said on
Monday.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish demand
but may edge up on Tuesday due to lower area under cultivation.
* The February contract ended down 0.42 percent at
3,529 rupees per 100 kg.
* India, the world's biggest producer and importer of
pulses, has extended duty-free imports of chickpea, or chana,
till March-end, due to lower area under cultivation, a
government notification said.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on weak exports and local demand.
* The key April contract closed 2.36 percent lower
at 9,092 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The February corn contract ended unchanged at 1,251
rupees per 100 kg, while February wheat edged down 0.12
percent to 1,710 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)