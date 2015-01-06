MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian soyoil and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from the Malaysian palm oil futures and on good exports of soymeal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a two-month high on Tuesday as the ringgit slumped to a 5-1/2-year low and floods raised the prospect of tighter supplies.

* The February soybean contract rose 0.86 percent to 3,512 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Rapeseed futures, however, ended weak on profit-taking, though lower area under construction limited the downside.

* The April rapeseed contract ended down 0.20 percent at 3,505 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1244 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was up 0.14 percent at 647.75 rupees per 10 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as traders booked profit after prices rose in the previous session on prospects of lower production and good export demand.

* The key February contract ended 2.66 percent lower at 15,355 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin seed futures are expected to bounce back on Wednesday on lower sowing area.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on lower-than-expected local demand, though lower sowing and supply concern are seen supporting prices in the next trading session.

* The February contract ended down 1.19 percent at 3,487 rupees per 100 kg.

* India, the world's biggest producer and importer of pulses, has extended duty-free imports of chickpea, or chana, till March-end, due to lower area under cultivation, a government notification said.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended weak on lower exports.

* The February contract ended 1.80 percent lower at 4,594 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar futures may open on a weak note but may recover towards the end of the trade on slack supply.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures slipped on large local supply and weak demand.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.11 percent lower at 2,724 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian sugar mills produced 7.5 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, over 27 percent more than a year earlier as crushing in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh started a week in advance, a producers' body said on Monday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher and may open up on Wednesday on worries about lower production due to unfavourable weather.

* The key April contract closed 2.75 percent higher at 9,342 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract ended 0.32 percent up at 1,256 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract edged down 0.23 percent to 1,706 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)