MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian oilseeds futures rose on Wednesday on higher soymeal exports and a drop in area under rapeseed cultivation.

* In December, soymeal exports posted a three-quarter jump from a month earlier to 193,832 tonnes, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed on Wednesday.

* The February soybean contract rose 0.45 percent to 3,528 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The April rapeseed contract ended higher 1.23 percent at 3,548 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil futures were higher tracking firm Malaysian pal oil futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to their highest in over two months on Wednesday as the ringgit continued its tumble against the U.S. dollar, with prices also buoyed by fears that a fresh wave of monsoon flooding would squeeze supplies.

* At 1244 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was up 0.14 percent at 647.75 rupees per 10 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to a drop in the area under cultivation and supply concerns.

* The February contract ended up 1.40 percent at 3,536 rupees per 100 kg.

* India, the world's biggest producer and importer of pulses, has extended duty-free imports of chickpea, or chana, till March-end, due to lower area under cultivation, a government notification said.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose as lower yields due to delayed rains may cut output, while thin supply aided sentiment.

* The February contract ended 0.96 percent higher at 4,638 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar futures are expected to open up on Thursday.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on concerns of lower production and a decline in daily spot supply.

* The key February contract rose 0.36 percent to close at 15,410 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin seed futures are likely to trade range-bound on Thursday.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on some lower-level buying, though higher supply in the local markets as the new season crushing is in progress could weigh on sentiment on Thursday.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.77 percent higher at 2,743 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian sugar mills produced 7.5 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, over 27 percent more than a year earlier as crushing in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh started a week in advance, a producers' body said on Monday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on sluggish exports, though concerns about lower production due to unfavourable weather seen supporting prices in the next trading session.

* The key April contract closed 2.01 percent lower at 9,154 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract ended 0.80 percent up at 1,266 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract edged down 0.17 percent to 1,703 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)