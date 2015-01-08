MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian sugar futures fell on Thursday due to higher production and ample local supply due to new season crushing.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.66 percent lower at 2,725 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Sugar futures may open higher on Friday on hopes of export incentives for raw sugar.

* India's cabinet could soon approve an increase in the raw sugar subsidy paid to mills to about 4,000 rupees ($64) per tonne as it looks to cut large stockpiles, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Indian sugar mills produced 7.5 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, over 27 percent more than a year earlier as crushing in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh started a week in advance, a producers' body said on Monday.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures ended weak on profit-taking, while rapeseed rose on lower area under cultivation and thin spot supply.

* The February soybean contract fell 1.08 percent to 3,490 rupees per 100 kg.

* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.22 percent to 3,556 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil futures fell as traders locked in profits at higher prices.

* At 1233 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was down 0.14 percent at 658.80 rupees per 10 kg.

* In December, soymeal exports posted a three-quarter jump from a month earlier to 193,832 tonnes, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended higher on thin local supply and apprehensions of lower output due to weak yields.

* The February contract closed 1.31 percent higher at 4,699 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar futures are expected to open up on Friday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weak, weighed down by sluggish exports.

* They may open weak on Friday, but could bounce back due to concerns about lower production.

* The key April contract fell 2.21 percent to 8,952 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a drop in local demand, though lower sowing is expected to support prices on Friday.

* The key February contract fell 0.84 percent to close at 15,280 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended unchanged as weak demand offset lower sowing and thin supply.

* The February contract ended unchanged at 3,536 rupees per 100 kg.

* India, the world's biggest producer and importer of pulses, has extended duty-free imports of chickpea, or chana, till March-end, due to lower area under cultivation, a government notification said.

CORN, WHEAT

The January corn contract ended 0.16 percent down at 1,235 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract edged up 0.06 percent to 1,704 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)