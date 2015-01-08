MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian sugar futures fell on
Thursday due to higher production and ample local supply due to
new season crushing.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.66 percent
lower at 2,725 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* Sugar futures may open higher on Friday on hopes of export
incentives for raw sugar.
* India's cabinet could soon approve an increase in the raw
sugar subsidy paid to mills to about 4,000 rupees ($64) per
tonne as it looks to cut large stockpiles, two government
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Indian sugar mills produced 7.5 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, over 27 percent more than
a year earlier as crushing in the northern state of Uttar
Pradesh started a week in advance, a producers' body said on
Monday.
OILSEEDS & SOYOIL
Indian soybean futures ended weak on profit-taking, while
rapeseed rose on lower area under cultivation and thin spot
supply.
* The February soybean contract fell 1.08 percent to
3,490 rupees per 100 kg.
* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.22 percent to
3,556 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soyoil futures fell as traders locked in profits at higher
prices.
* At 1233 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was
down 0.14 percent at 658.80 rupees per 10 kg.
* In December, soymeal exports posted a three-quarter jump
from a month earlier to 193,832 tonnes, data from the Solvent
Extractors' Association of India showed.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended higher on thin local supply
and apprehensions of lower output due to weak yields.
* The February contract closed 1.31 percent higher
at 4,699 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar futures are expected to open up on Friday.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended weak, weighed down by sluggish
exports.
* They may open weak on Friday, but could bounce back due to
concerns about lower production.
* The key April contract fell 2.21 percent to 8,952
rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a drop in local
demand, though lower sowing is expected to support prices on
Friday.
* The key February contract fell 0.84 percent to
close at 15,280 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended unchanged as weak
demand offset lower sowing and thin supply.
* The February contract ended unchanged at 3,536
rupees per 100 kg.
* India, the world's biggest producer and importer of
pulses, has extended duty-free imports of chickpea, or chana,
till March-end, due to lower area under cultivation, a
government notification said.
CORN, WHEAT
The January corn contract ended 0.16 percent down
at 1,235 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract
edged up 0.06 percent to 1,704 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)