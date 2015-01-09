NEW DELHI Jan 9 Indian sugar futures rose on
Friday, helped by fresh buying on expectation of an incentive to
raw sugar exports.
* The India government could increase subsidy on raw sugar
output and exports to cut huge stocks, two government sources
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
* The key March contract was quoted 0.3 percent up
at 2,745 rupees ($44) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* Sugar futures may open higher in the next session on hopes
of export sops to raw sugar.
OILSEEDS & SOYOIL
Soybean futures ended down on profit-taking, while rapeseed
rose on lower acreage and dwindling supplies in spot markets.
* The February soybean contract fell 0.5 percent to
3,473 rupees per 100 kg.
* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.3 percent to
3,567 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soyoil futures traded down, reflecting sentiment in rival
palm oil as the benchmark contract on the Bursa
Malaysia edged down 0.9 percent to 2,348 ringgit ($659) per
tonne, its first drop since Monday.
* At 1230 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was
down 0.4 percent at 658 rupees per 10 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended up on export prospects, while
concerns over lower output could support a higher opening in the
next session.
* The key April contract rose 0.9 percent to 9,030
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended down on profit-taking as global
crude prices failed to recover.
* The February contract closed 1.6 percent down at
4,624 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar futures are likely to open down in the next session.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a drop in domestic
demand, though lower sowing area is expected to support prices
on Monday.
* The key February contract fell 1.9 percent to
close at 14,995 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on thin supply
in spot markets.
* The February contract closed 0.4 percent higher at
3,552 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The February corn contract ended 0.2 percent up at
1,268 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
edged up 0.4 percent to 1,711 rupees per 100 kg.
[$1 = 62.305 Indian rupees]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)