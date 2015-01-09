NEW DELHI Jan 9 Indian sugar futures rose on Friday, helped by fresh buying on expectation of an incentive to raw sugar exports.

* The India government could increase subsidy on raw sugar output and exports to cut huge stocks, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

* The key March contract was quoted 0.3 percent up at 2,745 rupees ($44) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Sugar futures may open higher in the next session on hopes of export sops to raw sugar.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Soybean futures ended down on profit-taking, while rapeseed rose on lower acreage and dwindling supplies in spot markets.

* The February soybean contract fell 0.5 percent to 3,473 rupees per 100 kg.

* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.3 percent to 3,567 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil futures traded down, reflecting sentiment in rival palm oil as the benchmark contract on the Bursa Malaysia edged down 0.9 percent to 2,348 ringgit ($659) per tonne, its first drop since Monday.

* At 1230 GMT, the key February soyoil contract was down 0.4 percent at 658 rupees per 10 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on export prospects, while concerns over lower output could support a higher opening in the next session.

* The key April contract rose 0.9 percent to 9,030 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended down on profit-taking as global crude prices failed to recover.

* The February contract closed 1.6 percent down at 4,624 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar futures are likely to open down in the next session.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on a drop in domestic demand, though lower sowing area is expected to support prices on Monday.

* The key February contract fell 1.9 percent to close at 14,995 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on thin supply in spot markets.

* The February contract closed 0.4 percent higher at 3,552 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract ended 0.2 percent up at 1,268 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract edged up 0.4 percent to 1,711 rupees per 100 kg. [$1 = 62.305 Indian rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)