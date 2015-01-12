NEW DELHI Jan 12 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Monday riding on short-covering with low sowing area supporting higher prices.

* The key February contract rose 4 percent to close at 15,590 rupees ($251) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The contract is likely to open higher on Tuesday.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures closed higher amid poor spot supplies and are expected to open up in the next session.

* The February contract closed 0.4 percent higher at 3,566 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures traded higher on an expected incentive to raw sugar exports.

* At 1257 GMT, the key March contract was quoted 0.2 percent up at 2,755 rupees per 100 kg on NCDEX.

* Hope of sops to raw sugar exports is expected to help it open higher on Tuesday.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Soyoil futures traded up, tracking rival palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives (BMD), while rapeseed rose on lower area this winter and dwindling supplies in spot markets.

* The benchmark palm oil contract rose 0.6 percent to 2,361 ringgit ($662) per tonne by Monday's close on concerns over tight supplies in Malaysia, the world's No. 2 supplier.

* Soybean ended weak on bearish sentiment due to winter rains in the producing belt of India's central region, causing a slowdown in crushing for the oilseed crop.

* The key February soyoil contract was up 0.2 percent at 661 rupees per 10 kg.

* The April rapeseed contract rose 1.4 percent to 3,616 rupees per 100 kg.

* The February soybean contract fell 0.2 percent to 3,467 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on profit-taking and is likely to open on a weak note on Tuesday as the new crop harvest picks up.

* The key April contract down 0.5 percent to 8,980 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended down on profit-taking as export demand slackened due to weakness in global crude oil prices.

* The February contract closed 4 percent lower at 4,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar futures are likely to open lower in the next session.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract ended 1.0 percent down at 1,257 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract edged up 0.1 percent to 1,715 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 62.135 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)