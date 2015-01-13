NEW DELHI Jan 13 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Tuesday due to short covering for the second straight session as lower acreage supported higher prices.

* The key February contract rose 4.3 percent to close at 16,260 rupees ($262) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract is likely to open higher on Wednesday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on short covering as new harvest is yet to pick up. They are likely to open higher in the next session amid expectation of lower output from South India due to last year's bad monsoon and crop damage from cyclone.

* The key April contract closed up 2.5 percent to 9,206 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures closed down on profit-taking and are expected to open lower in the next session.

* The February contract closed 2.2 percent down at 3,486 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures traded down as expected incentive to raw sugar exports is yet to be materialised.

* At 0122 GMT, the key March contract was quoted 0.5 percent down at 2,745 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The contract is likely open lower on Wednesday in the absence of any trigger.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Soyoil futures traded down, tracking rival palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives (BMD).

* Soybean and rapeseed ended down on profit-taking after U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data revealed the record U.S. soybean harvest was bigger than expected.

* The key February soyoil contract was 0.5 percent down at 652 rupees per 10 kg.

* The February soybean contract fell 0.7 percent to 3,442 rupees per 100 kg.

* The April rapeseed contract down 1.9 percent to 3,547 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended down on lack of buying interest due to bearish outlook for global crude prices.

* The February contract closed 6 percent lower, hitting its lower circuit, at 4,174 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar futures are likely to open lower in the next session as the correction phase is expected to continue.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract ended 0.2 percent down at 1,260 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract was down 1.7 percent to 1,686 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 62.05 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)