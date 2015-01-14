NEW DELHI Jan 14 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose on Wednesday due to short covering for the third
straight session as lower acreage supported higher prices.
* The key February jeera contract rose 1 percent to
close at 16,430 rupees ($264) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The contract is likely to open higher on Thursday.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down as new harvest started arriving.
They are likely to open lower in the next session.
* The key April contract closed down 0.1 percent at
9,200 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures closed lower on reports
of rains over the growing areas of northwest region and are
expected to open lower in the next session.
* The February contract closed 0.8 percent down at
3,457 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures traded weak as expected incentive to raw sugar
exports is yet to come out.
* At 1233 GMT, the key March contract was quoted 0.1
percent down at 2,745 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* The contract is likely open lower on Thursday.
SOYOIL & SOYOIL
Soyoil futures traded down, tracking rival palm oil futures
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives (BMD). The benchmark palm oil
contract was down 0.4 percent at 2,344 ringgit ($652)
per tonne by Wednesday's close.
* Soybean futures were up on short covering, while cloudy
weather over the growing region kept rapeseed futures lower.
* The key February soyoil contract was 0.1 percent
down at 652 rupees per 10 kg.
* The February soybean contract closed 0.5 percent
higher at 3,461 rupees per 100 kg.
* The April rapeseed contract down 0.6 percent to
3,524 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended higher on short covering after
hitting the lower circuit in the previous session on bearish
outlook for global crude prices.
* The February contract closed 1.1 percent higher
at 4,221 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar futures are likely to open up in the next session on
recovery.
CORN, WHEAT
The February corn contract ended 0.9 percent down
at 1,250 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
was down 1.1 percent at 1,667 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 62.1850 rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)