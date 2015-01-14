NEW DELHI Jan 14 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Wednesday due to short covering for the third straight session as lower acreage supported higher prices.

* The key February jeera contract rose 1 percent to close at 16,430 rupees ($264) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract is likely to open higher on Thursday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down as new harvest started arriving. They are likely to open lower in the next session.

* The key April contract closed down 0.1 percent at 9,200 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures closed lower on reports of rains over the growing areas of northwest region and are expected to open lower in the next session.

* The February contract closed 0.8 percent down at 3,457 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded weak as expected incentive to raw sugar exports is yet to come out.

* At 1233 GMT, the key March contract was quoted 0.1 percent down at 2,745 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The contract is likely open lower on Thursday.

SOYOIL & SOYOIL

Soyoil futures traded down, tracking rival palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives (BMD). The benchmark palm oil contract was down 0.4 percent at 2,344 ringgit ($652) per tonne by Wednesday's close.

* Soybean futures were up on short covering, while cloudy weather over the growing region kept rapeseed futures lower.

* The key February soyoil contract was 0.1 percent down at 652 rupees per 10 kg.

* The February soybean contract closed 0.5 percent higher at 3,461 rupees per 100 kg.

* The April rapeseed contract down 0.6 percent to 3,524 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended higher on short covering after hitting the lower circuit in the previous session on bearish outlook for global crude prices.

* The February contract closed 1.1 percent higher at 4,221 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar futures are likely to open up in the next session on recovery.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract ended 0.9 percent down at 1,250 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract was down 1.1 percent at 1,667 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 62.1850 rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)