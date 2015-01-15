NEW DELHI Jan 15 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on Thursday for the fourth session in a row as lower acreages supported higher prices.

* The key February jeera contract rose 0.1 percent to close at 16,455 rupees ($265) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract is likely to open down on profit-taking in the next session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down as the new harvest started arriving. They are likely to open lower in the next session.

* The key April contract closed down 0.8 percent at 9,122 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures closed lower on reports of rains over the growing areas of northwest region. They may open higher on Friday as lower acreages would support higher prices.

* The February contract closed 0.1 percent lower at 3,454 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded weak on ample supply in spots as mills crushed more cane during the last couple of weeks.

* At 1250 GMT, the key March contract was quoted 0.1 percent down at 2,748 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The contract is likely open lower in the next session.

SOYBEAN, SOYOIL

Soyoil futures traded up, taking a cue from rival palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange. The benchmark palm oil contract was up 1.0 percent at 2,367 ringgit ($665) per tonne by Thursday's close.

* Soybean futures ended higher on poor arrivals in spots, while cold weather conditions over the growing areas kept rapeseed futures lower.

* The key February soyoil contract was 0.7 percent higher at 658 rupees per 10 kg.

* The February soybean contract closed 0.9 percent higher at 3,491 rupees per 100 kg.

* The April rapeseed contract was down 1.2 percent to 3,483 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended higher on Thursday, recovering from recent lows, but are expected to open lower in the next session on fresh arrivals.

* The February contract closed 2.1 percent higher at 4,310 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract ended 0.3 percent down at 1,246 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract was up 1.2 percent at 1,691 rupees per 100 kg. [$1 = 62.055 Indian rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)