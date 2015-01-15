NEW DELHI Jan 15 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures ended higher on Thursday for the fourth session in a row
as lower acreages supported higher prices.
* The key February jeera contract rose 0.1 percent
to close at 16,455 rupees ($265) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The contract is likely to open down on profit-taking in
the next session.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down as the new harvest started
arriving. They are likely to open lower in the next session.
* The key April contract closed down 0.8 percent at
9,122 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures closed lower on reports
of rains over the growing areas of northwest region. They may
open higher on Friday as lower acreages would support higher
prices.
* The February contract closed 0.1 percent lower at
3,454 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures traded weak on ample supply in spots as mills
crushed more cane during the last couple of weeks.
* At 1250 GMT, the key March contract was quoted 0.1
percent down at 2,748 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* The contract is likely open lower in the next session.
SOYBEAN, SOYOIL
Soyoil futures traded up, taking a cue from rival palm oil
futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange. The
benchmark palm oil contract was up 1.0 percent at 2,367
ringgit ($665) per tonne by Thursday's close.
* Soybean futures ended higher on poor arrivals in spots,
while cold weather conditions over the growing areas kept
rapeseed futures lower.
* The key February soyoil contract was 0.7 percent
higher at 658 rupees per 10 kg.
* The February soybean contract closed 0.9 percent
higher at 3,491 rupees per 100 kg.
* The April rapeseed contract was down 1.2 percent
to 3,483 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended higher on Thursday, recovering from
recent lows, but are expected to open lower in the next session
on fresh arrivals.
* The February contract closed 2.1 percent higher
at 4,310 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The February corn contract ended 0.3 percent down
at 1,246 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
was up 1.2 percent at 1,691 rupees per 100 kg.
[$1 = 62.055 Indian rupees]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)