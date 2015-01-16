NEW DELHI Jan 16 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures ended down on Friday, snapping a four-session winning
streak, on profit-taking.
* The key February jeera contract fell 1.6 percent
to close at 16,190 rupees ($262) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The contract is likely to open down in the next session.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down on arrival of new harvest. They
are likely to open lower in the next session.
* The key April contract closed down 1.4 percent at
8,996 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEA
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended down on cold condition due
to recent rains over the growing areas of northwest region. They
may open lower in the next session.
* The February contract closed 2.3 percent down at
3,373 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures traded weak on ample supply in spot markets as
mills crushed more cane during the last couple of weeks.
* On Friday, India moderately raised the price sugar mills
must pay to buy cane from farmers to 230 rupees ($4) per 100 kg
in the next season beginning October 2015, a rise of 10 rupees
from 2014/15 season.
* At 1255 GMT, the key March contract was quoted 0.1
percent down at 2,742 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* The contract is likely open lower in the next session.
SOYBEAN, SOYOIL
Soyoil futures traded down, tracking rival palm oil futures
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange. The benchmark palm
oil contract was down 1.3 percent at 2,311 ringgit
($650) per tonne by Friday's close.
* Soybean reflected sentiment of soyoil, while cold
conditions over the growing areas kept rapeseed lower.
* The key February soyoil contract was 0.3 percent
down at 654 rupees per 10 kg.
* The February soybean contract closed 0.9 percent
lower at 3,476 rupees per 100 kg.
* The April rapeseed contract was down 0.9 percent
to 3,452 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended up on Friday, recovering from recent
lows, but are expected to open lower in the next session on new
arrivals.
* The February contract closed 0.9 percent higher
at 4,384 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The February corn contract ended 1.2 percent down
at 1,231 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
was down 1.1 percent at 1,662 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)