NEW DELHI Jan 16 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down on Friday, snapping a four-session winning streak, on profit-taking.

* The key February jeera contract fell 1.6 percent to close at 16,190 rupees ($262) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract is likely to open down in the next session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on arrival of new harvest. They are likely to open lower in the next session.

* The key April contract closed down 1.4 percent at 8,996 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended down on cold condition due to recent rains over the growing areas of northwest region. They may open lower in the next session.

* The February contract closed 2.3 percent down at 3,373 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures traded weak on ample supply in spot markets as mills crushed more cane during the last couple of weeks.

* On Friday, India moderately raised the price sugar mills must pay to buy cane from farmers to 230 rupees ($4) per 100 kg in the next season beginning October 2015, a rise of 10 rupees from 2014/15 season.

* At 1255 GMT, the key March contract was quoted 0.1 percent down at 2,742 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The contract is likely open lower in the next session.

SOYBEAN, SOYOIL

Soyoil futures traded down, tracking rival palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange. The benchmark palm oil contract was down 1.3 percent at 2,311 ringgit ($650) per tonne by Friday's close.

* Soybean reflected sentiment of soyoil, while cold conditions over the growing areas kept rapeseed lower.

* The key February soyoil contract was 0.3 percent down at 654 rupees per 10 kg.

* The February soybean contract closed 0.9 percent lower at 3,476 rupees per 100 kg.

* The April rapeseed contract was down 0.9 percent to 3,452 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended up on Friday, recovering from recent lows, but are expected to open lower in the next session on new arrivals.

* The February contract closed 0.9 percent higher at 4,384 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The February corn contract ended 1.2 percent down at 1,231 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract was down 1.1 percent at 1,662 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)