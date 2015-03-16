MUMBAI, March 16 Indian sugar futures dropped on Monday to their lowest level in 5-1/2 years on rising supplies, weak local demand and as mills were struggling to export raw sugar due to falling global prices.

* A sharp drop in the Brazilian real has thwarted India's efforts to step up raw sugar exports despite New Delhi's decision to give an incentive to boost shipments.

* India's sugar output could rise nearly 2 percent this year from a previous forecast, as production in top-producing Maharashtra state is expected to hit a record high.

* At 1210 GMT, the key May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was quoted 1.41 percent lower at 2,448 rupees per 100 kg, the lowest level since July 2009.

* The contract is likely to edge higher in the next session on bargain buying.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soybean futures fell on sluggish exports demand for soymeal, while soyoil was treading water as a drop in overseas palm oil prices offset thin supplies.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slid to their lowest in nearly six weeks, after a decision by the second-largest producer to impose export taxes next month fuelled worries that price-sensitive buyers would switch to rival edible oils.

* The key April soyoil contract was 0.16 percent down at 582.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* The April soybean contract closed down 0.24 percent at 3,370 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed contract ended unchanged at 3,404 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on profit-taking after hitting a contract high earlier in the day on concerns over production.

* The April contract closed 0.94 percent lower at 3,685 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,758 rupees earlier in the day.

* India's production of chickpea is set to drop by over a fifth in 2015 from a year ago as unseasonal rains hit standing crop nearing maturity and on reduced sowing.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures hit a contract low on sluggish export demand for guar gum.

* The April contract closed 1.8 percent lower at 3,753 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,726 rupees earlier in the day.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to an improvement in exports demand.

* The key April jeera contract rose 2.25 percent to close at 15,235 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures dropped on rising supplies from the new season crop in southern states.

* The key April contract closed down 3 percent at 7,566 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The April corn contract rose 0.34 percent to 1,188 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract jumped 1.3 percent to 1,514 rupees per 100 kg on concerns over production due to untimely rainfall. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)