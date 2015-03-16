MUMBAI, March 16 Indian sugar futures dropped on
Monday to their lowest level in 5-1/2 years on rising supplies,
weak local demand and as mills were struggling to export raw
sugar due to falling global prices.
* A sharp drop in the Brazilian real has thwarted India's
efforts to step up raw sugar exports despite New Delhi's
decision to give an incentive to boost shipments.
* India's sugar output could rise nearly 2 percent this year
from a previous forecast, as production in top-producing
Maharashtra state is expected to hit a record
high.
* At 1210 GMT, the key May contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was quoted 1.41
percent lower at 2,448 rupees per 100 kg, the lowest level since
July 2009.
* The contract is likely to edge higher in the next session
on bargain buying.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Soybean futures fell on sluggish exports demand for soymeal,
while soyoil was treading water as a drop in overseas palm oil
prices offset thin supplies.
* Malaysian palm oil futures slid to their lowest in nearly
six weeks, after a decision by the second-largest producer to
impose export taxes next month fuelled worries that
price-sensitive buyers would switch to rival edible
oils.
* The key April soyoil contract was 0.16 percent
down at 582.55 rupees per 10 kg.
* The April soybean contract closed down 0.24
percent at 3,370 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed
contract ended unchanged at 3,404 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on profit-taking
after hitting a contract high earlier in the day on concerns
over production.
* The April contract closed 0.94 percent lower at
3,685 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,758 rupees earlier in
the day.
* India's production of chickpea is set to drop by over a
fifth in 2015 from a year ago as unseasonal rains hit standing
crop nearing maturity and on reduced sowing.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures hit a contract low on sluggish
export demand for guar gum.
* The April contract closed 1.8 percent lower at
3,753 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,726 rupees earlier
in the day.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to an
improvement in exports demand.
* The key April jeera contract rose 2.25 percent to
close at 15,235 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures dropped on rising supplies from the new
season crop in southern states.
* The key April contract closed down 3 percent at
7,566 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The April corn contract rose 0.34 percent to 1,188
rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract jumped
1.3 percent to 1,514 rupees per 100 kg on concerns over
production due to untimely rainfall.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)