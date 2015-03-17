MUMBAI, March 17 Indian sugar futures extended
losses on Tuesday, hitting their lowest level in more than 5-1/2
years on ample supplies amid weak demand from local and overseas
buyers.
* A sharp drop in the Brazilian real has thwarted India's
efforts to step up raw sugar exports despite New Delhi's
decision to give an incentive to boost shipments.
* India's sugar output could rise nearly 2 percent this year
from a previous forecast, as production in top-producing
Maharashtra state is expected to hit a record
high.
* At 1242 GMT, the key May contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was quoted 1.76 percent lower
at 2,394 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,393 rupees
earlier in the day, the lowest level since July 2009.
* The contract is likely to edge higher in the next session
on bargain buying.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Soyoil and rapeseed futures dropped, following losses in
Malaysian palm oil, while soybeans extended losses on sluggish
exports demand for soymeal.
* Malaysian palm oil futures dived to their lowest in nearly
seven weeks on Tuesday as worries over weak demand and doubts
over Indonesia's ambitious biodiesel mandate prompted investors
to unwind long positions.
* The key April soyoil contract was 1.35 percent
down at 576.25 rupees per 10 kg.
* The April soybean contract closed down 0.56
percent at 3,351 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed
contract dropped 0.68 percent to 3,381 rupees per 100
kg.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on profit-taking,
driven by rising supplies from new season crop.
* The April contract closed 1.1 percent lower at
3,644 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,758
rupees in the previous session.
* India's production of chickpea is set to drop by over a
fifth in 2015 from a year earlier as unseasonal rains hit
standing crop nearing maturity and on reduced sowing.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures hit a contract low on sluggish
export demand for guar gum.
* The April contract closed 1 percent lower at 3,717
rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,682 rupees earlier in the
day.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped on
profit-taking.
* The key April jeera contract fell 3 percent to
close at 14,765 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on concerns over production.
* The key April contract closed up 3.5 percent at
7,828 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The April corn contract rose 2.44 percent to 1,216
rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract fell
1.6 percent to 1,490 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)