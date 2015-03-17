MUMBAI, March 17 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Tuesday, hitting their lowest level in more than 5-1/2 years on ample supplies amid weak demand from local and overseas buyers.

* A sharp drop in the Brazilian real has thwarted India's efforts to step up raw sugar exports despite New Delhi's decision to give an incentive to boost shipments.

* India's sugar output could rise nearly 2 percent this year from a previous forecast, as production in top-producing Maharashtra state is expected to hit a record high.

* At 1242 GMT, the key May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was quoted 1.76 percent lower at 2,394 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,393 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since July 2009.

* The contract is likely to edge higher in the next session on bargain buying.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soyoil and rapeseed futures dropped, following losses in Malaysian palm oil, while soybeans extended losses on sluggish exports demand for soymeal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures dived to their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Tuesday as worries over weak demand and doubts over Indonesia's ambitious biodiesel mandate prompted investors to unwind long positions.

* The key April soyoil contract was 1.35 percent down at 576.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* The April soybean contract closed down 0.56 percent at 3,351 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed contract dropped 0.68 percent to 3,381 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on profit-taking, driven by rising supplies from new season crop.

* The April contract closed 1.1 percent lower at 3,644 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,758 rupees in the previous session.

* India's production of chickpea is set to drop by over a fifth in 2015 from a year earlier as unseasonal rains hit standing crop nearing maturity and on reduced sowing.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures hit a contract low on sluggish export demand for guar gum.

* The April contract closed 1 percent lower at 3,717 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,682 rupees earlier in the day.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures dropped on profit-taking.

* The key April jeera contract fell 3 percent to close at 14,765 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on concerns over production.

* The key April contract closed up 3.5 percent at 7,828 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The April corn contract rose 2.44 percent to 1,216 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract fell 1.6 percent to 1,490 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)