MUMBAI, March 18 Indian rapeseed futures rose on Wednesday on an expected drop in production, while soyoil edged higher following gains in rival palm oil prices overseas.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rallied from a near seven-week low in a technical correction to end higher.

* At 1201 GMT, the key April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.38 percent up at 579.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The April soybean contract closed unchanged at 3,351 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed contract rose 0.24 percent to 3,389 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output could fall 12 percent from a year ago to 5.74 million tonnes in 2014/15, the latest update from an industry body showed. [ID: nL3N0WI2GE]

* Oilseeds futures could edge higher in the next session on thin supply of soybeans.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit their lowest level in more than 5-1/2 years on ample supplies amid weak demand from local and overseas buyers.

* A sharp drop in the Brazilian real has thwarted India's efforts to step up raw sugar exports despite New Delhi's decision to give an incentive to boost shipments.

* The key May contract was quoted 0.54 percent lower at 2,380 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,378 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since July 2009.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on profit-taking, driven by rising supplies from the new season crop.

* The April contract closed 0.52 percent lower at 3,625 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,758 rupees earlier in the week.

* India's production of chickpea is set to drop by over a fifth in 2015 from a year earlier as unseasonal rains hit the standing crop nearing maturity and on reduced sowing.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures hit a contract low on sluggish export demand for guar gum.

* The April contract closed 2.9 percent lower at 3,609 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,596 rupees earlier in the day.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on concerns over production due to untimely rainfall.

* The key April jeera contract edged up 0.27 percent to close at 14,805 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on concerns over production.

* The key April contract closed up 2.7 percent at 8,038 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The April corn contract fell 0.27 percent to 1,486 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract edged down 0.13 percent to 1,488 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)