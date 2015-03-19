MUMBAI, March 19 Indian rapeseed and soyoil futures dropped on Thursday on a stronger rupee and higher imports of edible oils, while soybeans extended losses on sluggish exports demand for soymeal.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and also trims returns of oilmeal exporters. Rupee rose on Thursday.

* At 1204 GMT, the key April soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.35 percent down at 577 rupees per 10 kg.

* The April soybean contract closed down 0.36 percent at 3,339 rupees per 100 kg, while the April rapeseed contract fell 0.24 percent to 3,381 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output could fall 12 percent from a year earlier to 5.74 million tonnes in 2014/15, the latest update from an industry body showed. [ID: nL3N0WI2GE]

* Oilseeds futures could edge higher in the next session on thin supply of soybeans.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on bargain buying after falling to their lowest level in more than 5-1/2 years in the previous session on ample supplies amid weak demand from local and overseas buyers.

* The key May contract was quoted 1.01 percent higher at 2,390 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,363 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since July 2009.

* A sharp drop in the Brazilian real has thwarted India's efforts to step up raw sugar exports despite New Delhi's decision to give an incentive to boost shipments.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures extended their losing streak to hit a contract low on sluggish export demand for guar gum.

* The April contract closed 0.22 percent lower at 3,601 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,584 rupees earlier in the day.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures dropped on profit-taking, driven by rising supplies from the new season crop.

* The April contract closed 0.58 percent lower at 3,604 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,758 rupees earlier in the week.

* India's production of chickpea is set to drop by over a fifth in 2015 from a year earlier as unseasonal rains hit the standing crop nearing maturity and on reduced sowing.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on concerns over production due to untimely rainfall.

* The key April jeera contract edged up 0.04 percent to close at 14,810 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on concerns over production.

* The key April contract closed up 0.37 percent at 8,068 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The April corn contract edged up 0.08 percent to 1,241 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract nudged down 0.07 percent to 1,487 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)