MUMBAI, March 30 Indian soybean futures rose on Monday on spot demand, while rapeseed futures gained on concerns over a delay in arrivals and loss in output due to unseasonal rains.

* April soybean futures ended 1.27 percent higher at 3,425 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.86 percent to 3,396 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed crop could gain in terms of oil content from a recent rainy spell in the northwest, but if the rain continues much longer it could hurt output and increase the chances of edible oil imports hitting a record high for the fourth year.

* Soyoil futures were higher, taking cues from a sharp recovery in the Malaysian palm oil futures.

* At 1224 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was up 0.44 percent at 582.45 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on buying at lower prices, though ample supplies in the domestic market are seen weighing on sentiment in the next trading session.

* The key May contract was quoted 1.30 percent up at 2,410 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to concerns over lower output and on export demand.

* Jeera futures are expected to trade higher in the next session as unseasonal rains have raised concerns about output.

* The key April jeera contract closed at 14,690 rupees per 100 kg, up 1.80 percent.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose due to demand for superior quality new season arrivals, while unseasonal rains also supported sentiment.

* The key April contract closed up 0.13 percent at 7,584 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended higher on reduced supply in the domestic market.

* The April contract closed 0.75 percent higher at 3,766 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended down as local supplies are expected to improve in the coming weeks, though expectations of lower production may restrict the downside in the next session.

* The April contract edged down 0.41 percent at 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The April corn contract ended 1.39 percent higher at 1,241 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract rose 0.98 percent to 1,439 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)