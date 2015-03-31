NEW DELHI, March 31 Indian soybean futures rose on Tuesday on buoyant demand in the spot market, while rapeseed futures gained because of concerns over damage to the crop after rains earlier this month hit northern parts of India.

* April soybean futures ended 0.35 percent higher at 3,437 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.32 percent to 3,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed crop could gain in terms of oil content from a recent rainy spell in the northwest, but if the rain continues much longer it could hurt output and increase the chances of edible oil imports hitting a record high for the fourth year.

* At 1236 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was unchanged at 583 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on buying at lower prices, though ample supplies in the domestic market are seen weighing on sentiment in the next trading session.

* The key May contract was quoted 0.21 percent up at 2,402 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-booking but concerns over lower output and relatively strong export demand gave support to prices.

* Jeera futures are expected to trade higher in the next session as unseasonal rains have raised concerns about output.

* The key April jeera contract closed at 14,565 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.85 percent.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell because of a drop in demand.

* But they are expected to trade higher in the next session on demand for better quality, new-season crop, while unseasonal rains could also support sentiment.

* The key April contract closed down 0.24 percent at 7,566 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended lower on weak demand.

* The April contract closed 0.21 percent lower at 3,758 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on expectation of lower production.

* The April contract edged up 0.25 percent at 3,609 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The April corn contract ended 0.65 percent higher at 1,246 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract fell 0.07 percent to 1,438 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)