MUMBAI, April 1 Indian soybean futures gained on Wednesday due to a rise in local demand and on firm international cues.

* Rapeseed futures were higher as unseasonal rains raised concerns about supply delay and output loss.

* U.S. soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session to a one-week high after a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast of smaller-than-expected plantings in the United States this year.

* April soybean futures ended 0.61 percent higher at 3,458 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The April rapeseed contract rose 1.38 percent to 3,454 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 1227 GMT, the key April soyoil contract was up 0.75 percent at 588 rupees per 10 kg.

* Commodity markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures closed higher due to improved demand from millers amid slack local supplies.

* The April contract closed 1.81 percent higher at 3,826 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on likely lower production due to unfavourable weather.

* The April contract edged higher 1.83 percent at 3,675 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose on good demand from stockists, though large local supplies restricted the upside.

* The key May contract was quoted 0.46 percent up at 2,412 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on worries about lower output due to untimely rains, and on export demand.

* The key April jeera contract closed at 14,705 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.96 percent.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on a pick-up in local demand.

* The key April contract closed up 1.16 percent at 7,654 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The April corn contract ended 1.12 percent lower at 1,234 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract slipped 0.14 percent to 1,436 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)