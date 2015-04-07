NEW DELHI, April 7 Indian soybean futures ended down on Tuesday on profit-taking due to a record drop in overseas sales of soymeal, while a pick-up in new harvest kept rapeseed futures weak.

* India's soymeal exports slumped three-quarters to a record low of 659,593 tonnes in the year ending March 31, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed.

* Soyoil reflected sentiment in rival Malaysian palm oil futures where the benchmark contract broke a three-day winning streak due to concern over rising supplies from the world's No. 1 producer Indonesia.

* June soybean futures ended 0.8 percent down at 3,568 rupees ($57) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The May rapeseed contract fell 0.4 percent to 3,541 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 0108 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was down 0.6 percent at 573 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended up on crop damage fears due to unseasonal rains in the producing belt of the northern region.

* The May contract closed 4.3 percent higher at 4,150 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on worries about lower output due to untimely rains the western region, and on export demand.

* The key May jeera contract closed up 3.9 percent at 16,070 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on profit-taking after expectations of lower output due to untimely rains in the northern region supported higher trade in the last session.

* The May contract edged lower 0.1 percent at 3,798 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking due to slackness in local demand.

* The key May contract closed down 0.7 percent at 7,898 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on profit-taking.

* The key May contract was quoted 0.6 percent down at 2,458 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The May corn contract ended 0.7 percent higher at 1,195 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract rose 0.8 percent to 1,466 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 62.3168 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)