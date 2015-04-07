NEW DELHI, April 7 Indian soybean futures ended
down on Tuesday on profit-taking due to a record drop in
overseas sales of soymeal, while a pick-up in new harvest kept
rapeseed futures weak.
* India's soymeal exports slumped three-quarters to a record
low of 659,593 tonnes in the year ending March 31, data from the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA)
showed.
* Soyoil reflected sentiment in rival Malaysian palm oil
futures where the benchmark contract broke a three-day winning
streak due to concern over rising supplies from the world's No.
1 producer Indonesia.
* June soybean futures ended 0.8 percent down at
3,568 rupees ($57) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* The May rapeseed contract fell 0.4 percent to
3,541 rupees per 100 kg.
* At 0108 GMT, the key June soyoil contract was down
0.6 percent at 573 rupees per 10 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended up on crop damage fears due
to unseasonal rains in the producing belt of the northern
region.
* The May contract closed 4.3 percent higher at
4,150 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on worries
about lower output due to untimely rains the western region, and
on export demand.
* The key May jeera contract closed up 3.9 percent
at 16,070 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on profit-taking
after expectations of lower output due to untimely rains in the
northern region supported higher trade in the last session.
* The May contract edged lower 0.1 percent at 3,798
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking due to slackness in
local demand.
* The key May contract closed down 0.7 percent at
7,898 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures fell on profit-taking.
* The key May contract was quoted 0.6 percent down
at 2,458 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
The May corn contract ended 0.7 percent higher at
1,195 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract
rose 0.8 percent to 1,466 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 62.3168 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)