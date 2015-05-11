MUMBAI May 11 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures rose on Monday following gains in Malaysian palm oil and on a drop in local rapeseed production, while soybeans fell on sluggish export demand for soymeal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday on a surge in demand in the first 10 days of the month and as the ringgit weakened, but gains were capped by industry data showing stocks in the world's No.2 producer have swelled to a five-month high.

* At 12:19 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.88 percent at 604.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* The June soybean futures ended 1.6 percent lower at 4,261 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract rose 2.3 percent to 4,106 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were treading water as summer-season demand offset ample supplies.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* India is likely to produce excess sugar for the sixth straight year in 2015/16.

* The key July contract was quoted 0.08 percent lower at 2,422 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract edged up 0.17 percent to 1,189 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract closed down 1 percent at 1,508 rupees per 100 kg on rising supplies amid sluggish demand. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)