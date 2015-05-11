MUMBAI May 11 Indian soyoil and rapeseed
futures rose on Monday following gains in Malaysian palm oil and
on a drop in local rapeseed production, while soybeans fell on
sluggish export demand for soymeal.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday on a surge in
demand in the first 10 days of the month and as the ringgit
weakened, but gains were capped by industry data showing stocks
in the world's No.2 producer have swelled to a five-month high.
* At 12:19 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.88 percent
at 604.95 rupees per 10 kg.
* The June soybean futures ended 1.6 percent lower
at 4,261 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract
rose 2.3 percent to 4,106 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were treading water as summer-season
demand offset ample supplies.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
* India is likely to produce excess sugar for the sixth
straight year in 2015/16.
* The key July contract was quoted 0.08 percent
lower at 2,422 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The June corn contract edged up 0.17 percent to
1,189 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract
closed down 1 percent at 1,508 rupees per 100 kg on rising
supplies amid sluggish demand.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)