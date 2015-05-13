MUMBAI May 13 Indian sugar futures snapped a five-session losing streak on Wednesday on hopes subsidy announced by top-producing Maharashtra state will boost shipments of raw sugar.

* The western state of Maharashtra approved a subsidy of 1,000 rupees ($15.6) per tonne for raw sugar exports, in an attempt to reduce inventory that has depressed local prices.

* At 1200 GMT, the key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was quoted 0.5 percent higher at 2,419 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

SOYOIL, OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on a stronger rupee, losses in Malaysian palm oil prices and sluggish exports demand for oilmeals.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and also trims return of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Wednesday.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on expectations of weaker export demand in the second half of the month.

* The key June soyoil contract was down 0.5 percent at 602.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* The June soybean futures ended 2.8 percent lower at 4,143 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract eased 0.4 percent to 4,090 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract was unchanged at 1,186 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract closed down 0.86 percent at 1,495 rupees per 100 kg on rising supplies amid sluggish demand. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)