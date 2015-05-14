MUMBAI May 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday chasing gains in Malaysian palm oil and on concerns over oilseed production amid forecast poor monsoon rainfall.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Thursday, reversing losses in the morning session as anticipation over strong export data in the first half of May underpinned the contract.

* At 1151 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.57 percent at 606.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* The June soybean futures ended 1.3 percent higher at 4,058 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract rose 0.9 percent to 4,062 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures were down as ample supply offset hopes the subsidy announced by top-producing Maharashtra state would boost shipments of raw sugar.

* The western Indian state approved a subsidy of 1,000 rupees ($15.6) per tonne for raw sugar exports, in an attempt to reduce inventory that has depressed local prices.

* The key July contract was quoted 0.04 percent lower at 2,415 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract was up 0.25 percent at 1,185 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract closed down 0.13 percent at 1,487 rupees per 100 kg on rising supplies amid sluggish demand. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)