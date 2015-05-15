MUMBAI May 15 Indian soybeans futures rose on
Friday on thin supplies in spot markets and on concerns
below-normal monsoon rains may adversely affect the oilseed's
output, while rapeseed eased on a drop in Malaysian palm oil
prices.
* Malaysian palm oil futures eased further from 5-week highs
hit earlier in the week, although strong export data from the
world's No.2 producer of the edible oil helped prices post a
second straight weekly gain.
* At 1200 GMT, the key June soyoil contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.36 percent
at 607 rupees per 10 kg.
* The June soybean futures ended 1.1 percent higher
at 4,103 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract
eased 0.25 percent to 4,052 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR:
Indian sugar futures were treading water as hopes the
subsidy announced by top-producing Maharashtra state would boost
shipments of raw sugar offset surplus production.
* The western Indian state approved a subsidy of 1,000
rupees ($15.6) per tonne for raw sugar exports, in an attempt to
reduce inventory that has depressed local prices.
* The key July contract was quoted 0.04 percent
lower at 2,408 rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
CORN, WHEAT
* The June corn contract was down 0.34 percent at
1,181 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract
closed up 0.81 percent at 1,499 rupees per 100 kg on bargain
buying.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)