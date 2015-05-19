NEW DELHI May 19 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell on Tuesday, in line with overseas palm oil prices
which dived for the third straight day.
* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for the third session
on Tuesday to their lowest level in more than a week, tracking
declines in competing vegetable oil markets, although a weaker
ringgit provided some support and volume was light.
* The key June soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.73 percent at 599
rupees per 10 kg at 1252 GMT.
* The June soybean futures ended at 4,058 rupees per
100 kg, down 0.97 percent, while the June rapeseed contract
dropped 1.08 percent to 4,049 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell on higher supplies.
* Top producing Maharashtra state has agreed a subsidy of
1,000 rupees ($15.6) a tonne for raw sugar exports.
* The key July contract was down 0.79 percent at
2,386 rupees per 100 kg.
* Between Oct. 1 and May 15, mills have produced 27.8
million tonnes of sugar, 3.8 million tonnes more than the
previous year, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), a
producers' body.
* Domestic sugar stocks are expected to touch 10.3 million
tonnes on Oct. 1, when the next current 2015/16 season starts,
the highest in past six years, the ISMA said.
* Since Oct. 1, 2014, when the current season began, mills
have exported 460,000 tonnes and expect to export another
200,000-300,000 tonnes before Sept. 31.
CORN, WHEAT
* The June corn contract was down 0.25 percent at
1,187 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract
closed down 0.27 percent at 1,501 rupees per 100 kg on bargain
buying.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)