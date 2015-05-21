NEW DELHI May 21 Indian soy futures rose on Thursday on short-covering, tracking sentiment in global cooking oil prices, while rapeseed rose as new supplies got exhausted in spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a four-day weak trend as low prices attracted fresh buying interest for the tropical oil, traders said.

* The key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 599 rupees ($9.42) per 10 kg at 1246 GMT.

* The June soybean futures ended up 0.6 percent at 4,053 rupees per 100 kg, while the June rapeseed contract rose 0.8 percent to 4,153 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were weak in the absence of any demand trigger in spot markets.

* The key July contract fell 0.2 percent to 2,365 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract fell 0.7 percent to 1,183 rupees per 100 kg on absence of export demand.

* The June wheat contract nudged higher 0.1 percent to 1,496 rupees per 100 kg, reflecting Asian flour millers' demand for supplies from Black Sea origin against expensive Australian cargoes. ($1 = 63.6072 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)