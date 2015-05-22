NEW DELHI May 22 Indian rapeseed futures rose on Friday amid fresh buying support after prospects of meal exports to China brightened.

* China is set to lift a three-year ban on Indian rapeseed meal, used as animal feed, with the Indian government agreeing to meet Chinese quality standards.

* Both the countries signed an agreement during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to China.

* Local soy contracts traded weak on Friday, tracking rival palm oil futures in Malaysia where the benchmark contract hit its lowest level in three weeks.

* The June rapeseed contract rose 2.6 percent to 4,261 rupees ($67) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* June soybean futures ended down 0.5 percent at 4,034 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract was down 0.4 percent at 586 rupees per 10 kg at 0115 GMT.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures remained weak in the absence of any major demand trigger in spot markets.

* The key July contract fell 0.4 percent to 2,365 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract fell 1.3 percent to 1,168 rupees per 100 kg on lack of export demand.

* The June wheat contract dropped 0.5 percent to 1,489 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking. ($1 = 63.5366 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)