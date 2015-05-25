NEW DELHI May 25 Indian soyoil and oilseeds futures fell on profit-booking, shrugging off gains in the overseas market but traders expect the contracts to gain again due to forecasts of poor rains.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Monday after touching their lowest level this month, lifted by strong exports in the No.2 grower, but a delay to export levies in the world's top producer Indonesia mounted some pressure onto the contract.

* The June rapeseed contract fell 1.22 percent to 4,209 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* June soybean futures ended down 2.38 percent at 3,938 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key June soyoil contract was down 0.76 percent at 591 rupees per 10 kg at 1107 GMT.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were unchanged in an oversupplied market.

* The key July contract was unchanged at 2,236 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract fell 1.11 percent to 1,157 rupees per 100 kg on lack of export demand.

* The June wheat contract dropped 1.07 percent to 1,473 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)