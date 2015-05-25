NEW DELHI May 25 Indian soyoil and oilseeds
futures fell on profit-booking, shrugging off gains in the
overseas market but traders expect the contracts to gain again
due to forecasts of poor rains.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Monday after
touching their lowest level this month, lifted by strong exports
in the No.2 grower, but a delay to export levies in the world's
top producer Indonesia mounted some pressure onto the contract.
* The June rapeseed contract fell 1.22 percent to
4,209 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* June soybean futures ended down 2.38 percent at
3,938 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key June soyoil contract was down 0.76 percent
at 591 rupees per 10 kg at 1107 GMT.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures were unchanged in an oversupplied
market.
* The key July contract was unchanged at 2,236
rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* The June corn contract fell 1.11 percent to 1,157
rupees per 100 kg on lack of export demand.
* The June wheat contract dropped 1.07 percent to
1,473 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)