NEW DELHI May 27 Indian soyoil, soybean and rapeseed futures rose on Wednesday on concerns that a below-par monsoon may hit oilseed crops, shrugging off a weak overseas market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Wednesday as the contract succumbed to selling pressure in late afternoon trade, reversing gains stemming from a weak ringgit which had lifted the tropical oil to a near two-week high.

* The June rapeseed contract rose 0.78 percent to 4,272 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* June soybean futures ended up 1.46 percent at 4,021 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key June soyoil contract was up 0.55 percent at 599 rupees per 10 kg at 1254 GMT.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell in an oversupplied market.

* The key July contract was down 2.05 percent at 2,298 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract was unchanged at 1,154 rupees per 100 kg on lack of export demand.

* The June wheat contract dropped 0.13 percent to 1,484 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)