NEW DELHI May 28 Indian oilseeds futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking as the onset of monsoon rains over the southern coast nears, raising hopes of timely summer sowing across the country.

* A timely onset of the monsoon rains on the Kerala coast around June 1 normal date, and subsequent progress towards the central India would help planting of soybeans, the main summer oilseed crop of the world's leading cooking oil importer.

* Rapeseed reflected the sentiment in soybean futures.

* Soyoil futures tracked the sentiment in rival palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a two-week high as traders took advantage of a weak ringgit, aided by gains in competing markets and signs that an El Nino event could hurt output in the world's No. 2 producer of the tropical oil.

* June soybean futures ended down 1.5 percent at 3,962 rupees ($62) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange.

* The June rapeseed contract fell 1.1 percent to 4,224 rupees per 100 kg

* The key June soyoil contract was up 0.3 percent at 599 rupees per 10 kg at 0101 GMT.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on excess supply in spot markets.

* The key July contract was down 0.5 percent at 2,289 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract nudged 0.2 percent up at 1,156 rupees per 100 kg on a weaker dollar.

* The June wheat contract dropped 0.5 percent to 1,476 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking.

($1 = 63.8210 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)