NEW DELHI May 29 Indian soyoil futures rose on Friday, taking cue from rival palm oil, while soybeans saw buying support on reports of a likely delay in the monsoon's progress towards the oilseed-growing regions.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up to their highest in more than two weeks to record their biggest weekly gain in four months, buoyed by a weak ringgit and firm overseas soy markets.

* A weather model indicated that India's monsoon rains could arrive a week late in soybean growing areas of the central region, after its onset over the southern coast, expected to be on around May 30, give or take four days.

* Rapeseed rose on an expectations of export demand from China after a three-year old ban on Indian rapeseed meal was lifted during the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

* The key June soyoil contract was up 0.5 percent at 601 rupees ($9.42) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange at 0106 GMT.

* June soybean futures ended up 0.5 percent at 3,981 rupees per 100 kg.

* The June rapeseed contract rose 0.6 percent to 4,249 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on excess supply in spot markets. Bearish sentiment in global prices also weighed on domestic futures for the entire week.

* The key July contract was down 0.5 percent at 2,276 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The June corn contract was almost flat at 1,155 rupees per 100 kg in the absence of any major demand trigger.

* The June wheat contract rose 0.2 percent to 1,479 rupees per 100 kg on concerns about its outlook in Russia.

($1 = 63.7846 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)